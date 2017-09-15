West AC’s James sets King’s Lynn club record in inter county match

Four athletes from West Norfolk AC were selected to represent Norfolk in the Southern Inter County Championships for under-15 and U20 athletes in Oxford at the weekend.

The competition is a very high standard meeting held between all 17 of the southern English Counties including London. Overall for the U20s, Norfolk placed 8th and the U15s, 9th.

James Greenhalgh continued his improvement over 400m hurdles placing second in the final in a new personal best time and club record time of 56.94.

He was just pipped on the line by the Cornwall athlete and needs to just improve his second half endurance a little in order to reach the very highest level as he moves into the senior ranks next year.

Greenhalgh added third in the 110m hurdles final, again with a new PB of 15.40.

Lucy Koenigsberger as an U17 athlete has also had a fantastic season and has been one of the very best nationally in the Hammer event.

On this occasion Koenigsberger was asked to throw heavier implements and compete as an U20.

This did upset the rhythm somewhat but still resulted in a fine ninth place (37.69m). Lucy also scored well for Norfolk with throws in discus (22.14m) and shot (8.32m).

Alfie Williams is also competing at the very top level nationally, particularly in the shot. Just outside his best Williams threw well with 13.07m for second place. Williams proved his versatility with 5.08m in the long jump and fifth in his 80m hurdle heat (13.07), just missing out on a place in the final.

Joining these three fine athletes was Arthur Knight who has been rapidly improving in the throwing events, particularly the Hammer.

Knight was outside his very best but will be well pleased with a seventh place, 33.18m.