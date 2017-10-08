West Acre’s Phillip pots his way to senior success

West Acre’s Phillip Welham won this year’s UK Seniors Billiards Championship at the weekend.

Competing at Derby’s Cueball Club, the West Acre player recorded comfortable wins over Arthur Winn (England), Kevin Payne (England) and Mick Johnson (England) on Saturday to reach the quarter-final stage.

On Sunday, he defeated Chris Achilles (England) in the last eight, before facing former World Professional top-ten ranked player Davey Sneddon (Scotland) in the semi-finals.

This proved to be Welham’s closest game of the championship with a late break of 60 proving key to his victory over the multiple Scottish billiards and snooker champion.

The three-times former national champion then met England’s Brian Harvey in the 60-minute final, where he found his very best form.

He defeated the Somerset man 507-88 (51, 107, 156 and 55) to take the Championship.

The event, which is in its 10th year, attracts players from all four nations of the United Kingdom to compete annually.