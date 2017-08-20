West Lynn’s Nathan, 17, crowned county champion

Lynn’s Maltings Q Club played host to the county junior billiards and snooker championships.

The event drew players from throughout Norfolk to compete in the 43rd event.

West Lynn’s Nathan Boughen, 17, lifted the title after defeating Lynn’s county newcomer Max Smith, 12, in the final by 113-79.

Smith is a product of the Lynn-based Paul Hunter Foundation coaching scheme based at the Malting’s Q Club. The scheme is now starting to see its students achieve at county and national events.

Smith had earlier beaten another very promising youngster in Great Massingham’s Danny Overson, 11, in the last four while Boughen had accounted for Lynn’s Stuart Clarkson.

Both Smith and Overson are good prospects and are expected to become national junior champions within the next two to three years.

The snooker championship was won by another new player to Norfolk County events in Stuart Clarkson, 17.

Clarkson, from Lynn, dropped one frame on route to the final, where he met reigning champion Nathan Boughen. Boughen had also not lost a frame in the qualifying rounds which suggested a close tussle.

And the finalists didn’t disappoint with it going down to the final frame, which Clarkson won to clinch the crown.

East Anglian junior billiards development rankings

West Acre’s Mathew Boughen, 12, won the first two knockout events at West Acre Billiards Club.

In event one, Boughen defeated Danny Overson before he followed it up by defeating Great Bircham’s Alec Chalmers. These were impressive wins by the youngster who has been playing for less than a year.

Events are played every Monday at West Acre Club between 3.30 and 6.30pm.