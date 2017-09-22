West Morfolk athletes gain best finish for several years

West Norfolk AC senior men’s team achieved their highest finishing position for many year’s at the East Anglian League final on Sunday.

The team was placed sixth overall at Bury St Edmunds and team manager Adam Dewdney deserves great credit for the performances throughout an excellent season.

Weather conditions at times were appalling, with long periods of torrential rain.

Due to the Round Norfolk Relay over the same weekend, the team was smaller than usual and also made up with two athletes who only hours ago had run long legs in the road relay.

The lack of numbers did tell in the end as many of the athletes had to cover a number of events, but despite this the team sheet was filled and morale was high.

The first track event of the day saw the clubs only A string victory – in fact an double victory – in the 110m hurdles.

James Greenhalgh and Matthew Bailey have been dominant through the league matches and this continued in the final.

Greenhalgh won the A string race in 15.9 and Bailey the B string in 16.2.

Still an under-20 athlete, Greenhalgh was also placed fourth in the A string 400m (52.4), third in the triple jump B string and a rather-jaded fifth in the A 200m.

Bailey scored well in the 100m A string and also threw a decent javelin and discus for a PB (21.50m).

Rahim Benson scored well throughout the day, but was a bit unlucky that his events seem to coincide with the downpours.

His leap of 5.99 in the long jump was excellent in the driving rain, as was his B string victory in the high jump, jumping onto a soaking high jump bed.

Benson was joined in the relay team by Bailey, Greenhalgh and Nathan Protheroe.

Protheroe equalled his 100m PB with a time of 12.1 and was placed second in the 200m B string (24.5).

Just for good measure, he also jumped 1.60m for the high jump in difficult conditions.

Harry Knight, also an under-20 athlete, threw 21.22 in the hammer but saved his best for the shot with 10.90m for fifth place in the A string.

In the shot, Knight was joined by Allan Williams who threw 8.43m before throwing 24.53m in the javelin.

Cameron Ross jumped 4.29m in the long jump but was only able to take one jump as his second and third jumps were on a flooded track.

Ross then went on ran a fine 1500m, for an excellent effort for seventh in an event he doesn’t train for.

In the 1500m, Ross was joined by Neil Watson who had run an 18-mile leg of the road Norfolk relay during the night.

Watson scored well for the club in both 800m and 1500m and this was a remarkable achievement by a dedicated team player.

Likewise, John Greenhalgh ran an 800m following a road relay leg the previous evening.

Thanks to all the officials and particularly to field referee Paul Bailey.