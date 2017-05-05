West Norfolk AC’s Collison bags top 50 King’s Lynn race place

West Norfolk AC had a small but committed group of runners at the Lynn GEAR 10k on Sunday.

Starting with the Mini Gear, the girls led the way with Poppy Tunmore, Abby Watson and Millie Bastian crossing the line in fourth, fifth and sixth.

Sophie Garrett, Holly Lawrence, Charlie Tunmore, Annie Bastian, Jessica Milnes, Elizabeth Wood and Jen Wood all finished closely behind and enjoyed their run.

The first home in the main race was Ben Collison in a time of 38.43 and a finish inside the top 50.

Next to finish was Neil Watson 42.21. Third man home was Lee Tunmore in 45.22.

First Lady home was Katrina Wasteney in 46.51 and fourth in her age group; following her was Debbie Schwarz in 47.14 and fifth in the same age group. Jamie McRann was next to finish in a time of 49.26, Wes Houghton was next in 52.02.

Hannah Masters still recovering from injury, rounded the group off with a time of 76.53.