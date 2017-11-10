West Norfolk ace Charlie, 15, completes county treble

Teenage badminton ace Charlie Wakefield cleaned up at the Norfolk under-18 county championships by bringing home three titles.

The West Norfolk Junior Badminton player, from Feltwell, picked up the singles, doubles and mixed doubles accolades to complete a memorable event for the West Norfolk star.

As well as 15-year-old Charlie, Luc Widdowson, Alfie Brown, Leo Fonzo, Harry Wakefield, David Flannigan and Kirk Myhill competed in the boy’s singles with Abigail Flannigan in the girls.

Harry Wakefield, 12, caused an upset by winning his group, defeating an under-18 county player.

Meanwhile, Widdowson, Brown and Fonzo were all runners-up in their respective groups to join the Wakefields in the last eight.

Myhill then won his first match in the next round to finish 10th.

Brothers, Charlie and Harry proceeded to win their quarter-finals, with Charlie making it through to the final to play the top seed, Bradley Smith, from Norwich.

Charlie won the first game 15-10, and although the second was much closer, he won 18-16 in setting to pick up his first title of the day.

Abigail Flannigan did very well to win a match in the girl’s singles, in what was a very strong field, consisting of mainly county squad players.

In the boy’s doubles event, top seeds were Charlie and Bradley, and included all-West pairings of Harry with Widdowson, and Brown with Fonzo, while Myhill partnered Will Warnes.

The top seeds easily won their group and both the West pairs were runner-up, to reach the semi-finals, with Myhill and Warnes finishing fifth.

But it was Charlie and Bradley who reached the final to take the title after a close three-set encounter against his opponent.

Charlie, who is personally sponsored by Forza West Midlands, took his third title of the day in the mixed doubles, partnering Norwich’s Caitlin Parfitt.

The pair won their group and semi-final before accounting for Bradley and Kelsie Eastaugh 15-9, 15-8 in the final.

His brother Harry, with Charlotte Pollard, finished third.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.