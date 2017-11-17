West Norfolk athletes honoured with string of awards

West Norfolk AC gathered at Lynnsport to hold the yearly AGM and to also celebrate the achievements of athletes over the previous year.

Athletes were joined by coaches, parents, team managers, committee members and other volunteers as the various awards were made and thanks were given for all the efforts by the volunteers who give their time week-in and week-out.

The club held its annual multi-event club championship in September and trophies were also handed out to the first three in each age category.

Additionally, awards for Under-17 and younger athletes were made to athletes who met either English Schools or AAA standards. Chris Ely, who handed out the awards, was re-elected as chairman with a full committee behind him.

Some fantastic individual performances were celebrated in addition to a number of fine team efforts.

Under-15 athletes Alfie Williams and Rachel Chapman both obtained the highest level of AAA award with grade one achievements in the shot and 75m hurdles.

Williams represented the club at the English Schools Championships and was placed second in the South of England Championships.

Joining him at the English Schools Championships was Lucy Koenigsberger who cemented her place as a top-20 athlete nationally in the hammer.

In her final year as a junior athlete, Lucy Edwards represented the club in the English Schools Championships.

James Greenhalgh, during 2017 started to concentrate on the 400 hurdles, winning numerous high level events and repeatedly breaking the club record by huge margins, ending up within the top 25 nationally in addition to a similar ranking in the sprint hurdles.

Official of the Year was awarded to Paul Bailey, who had officiated at high level national meetings and who puts in tireless work within Norfolk to ensure facilities are fit for purpose and officiating remains at a high standard.

September saw the Round Norfolk Relay with the club, traditionally a track and field club, coming together to produce 17 athletes and support crew for the 24-hour event.

The highest ranking performance was by debut athlete Debbie Schwarz, who has improved remarkably over a short time period.

This year, disability athletes were able to compete in their own category at the Club Championships, with Cameron Ross just pipping Wesley Houghton and Lily Edwards winning for the women.

Edwards went on to compete for England in the National School Games, placing highly, and won regional events at long jump and shot.

For those achievements, Edwards was awarded Para Athlete of the Year.

Club stalwart Wally Oliver was presented with the Ian Dye Memorial Trophy for outstanding service to the club before presenting the inaugural president’s award to Hannah Marsters for excellent service to the club this year.

