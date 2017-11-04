West Norfolk athletes make presence felt at Fenland 10

Athletes from Ryston Runners and West Norfolk Athletics Club’s made their presence felt at the Green Thumb Fenland 10-mile race on Sunday.

A number of awards and personal bests (PBs) were achieved by representatives of both clubs.

The event also featured the Eastern Masters Athletic Club’s 10-mile championships.

In a field of 310 participants, the 14 Ryston members enjoyed a mixed bag of weather, with some sunshine and a great deal of gusting wind to make the flat rural course more challenging than normal.

Nevertheless, Matt Allen continued his excellent form by finishing in third place overall as well as being first M40 and taking the EMAC award for his age group, finishing in a splendid 56.52.

The evergreen Tony Savage took the EMAC award for the M55 category in an excellent time of 69.30.

Additionally, PBs were claimed by Darren Easter, Martin Heeley (by five minutes) and John Hopgood by more than two minutes (and five minutes quicker than his previous time at this particular event), although the performance of the day must go to Jason Stone.

Stone finished in 72.33 having successfully completed the tough coastal marathon on the North Norfolk Coast the day before.

While Jeremy Navrady and Pauline Sparrow ran the Abingdon and Venice marathons respectively on the previous Sunday, Stone’s performance is made more remarkable by his achieving a time that put him easily in the top 100 finishers at the event.

For West Norfolk Athletics Club, Ben Collison ran well with a top 40 finish (64.18).

Neil Watson took third in the EMAC V45 category and a sub-70 clocking.

Debbie Schwarz stormed to victory by winning the V45 EMAC category with a PB of 71.57, shortly followed home by John Greenhalgh who was pleased with his 78.53 run.

Ryston results: Dan Pratt 52nd/68.38; Martin Heeley 97th/73.48 (PB); Darren Easter 26 th/63.41 (PB); Neil Stapleton 47 th/68.02; Julia Norman 146 th/79.56; Jason Stone 88 th/72.33; Pauline Sparrow 232nd/91.37; Barry Smith 105th/74.19; Matt Allen 3rd/56.52; John Hopgood 22nd/62.46; Christopher Milnes 182nd/85.21; Jeremy Navrady 118th/76.12; Tony Savage 64th/69.30, Eamonn McCusker 121st/76.58.