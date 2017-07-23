West Norfolk athletes produce some stand out displays

West Norfolk Athletics Club enjoyed one of its most successful days of competition for many years in the latest East Anglian League match at Bury St Edmunds.

The senior men won their encounter while there were overall second places for the under-15 boys, under-15 girls and the women’s team.

The day started off with a stunning double A and B string victory in the senior men’s sprint hurdles.

Matthew Bailey and James Greenhalgh were both successful in 15.9 seconds, a time that ranks them both in the top five for the whole season in East Anglia.

Bailey was placed second in the 100m (11.7) and Greenhalgh was also second in the 400m (52.0).

Aaron Raine won the B string 800m and was placed third in the 200m (25.1).

Cameron Ross (T20) ran the B string 200 (28.3), 100m (13.8) and jumped well in the long jump (4.07m).

Harry Knight (an under 20 athlete) threw the senior shot 10.56m for second and scored well in hammer (21.96).

Ben Collison continued to improve with a 2.18, 800m and a 4.57, 1500m and Alan Williams scored well in javelin, shot and discus. Rahim Benson jumped a massive 13.10m for a huge triple jump A string victory and jumped well in the long jump (6.18m) where he was joined by Nathan Protheroe (second in B string 5.15m).

Ross to Bailey, Benson and then Greenhalgh won the 4x100m relay to lead the team to victory.

For the under-15 girls, there was an A string win by Rachel Chapman in the 75m hurdles (11.8).

Chapman also scored well in 100m and long jump. Elizabeth Wood took on the hurdles for the first time and was rewarded with a B string second (15.5).

Wood won the 300m B string and threw the discus 12.46. Millie Bastian jumped a magnificent PB in the high jump at 1.30m and scored well in javelin and bravely in the 800m.

Daisy Sutton scored well in all her events, particularly the discus and shot putt.

Abby Watson picked up useful points in the high jump and javelin and ran a magnificent 1500m (5.46.9).

In the 1500m, Watson was joined by sprinter Ruby Schwarz (5.46) who won the battle of the Schwarzes, beating her mother’s time in the senior race.

Ruby went on to score well in the 200m (28.7).

Amber Scott was placed second in the B string 100m (13.6) and ran the 200m in 29.0. Chapman, Schwarz, Sutton and Scott were third in the relay.

Michaela Raine and Hannah Greenhalgh scored highly for the under-17 and women’s team combined, in the 100m, 200m, 400m and javelin and also ran a leg of the relay.

Greenhalgh won the B string 200m and Raine ran a brilliant 400m (63.9).

Emma Dewdney scored well in the hurdles, shot, high jump and discus and with Lucy Edwards made up the relay team finishing an excellent second.

In her individual events, Edwards won the A string long jump (4.29m), was placed second in the triple jump and threw well in the shot.

Edwards was joined by her sister Lily (T20 class) who jumped well in the long jump and threw the javelin 7.08m.

Sophie Coleman, making her debut in the hurdles, won excellently before going on to score well in the long jump (4.01m) and high jump.

In addition to her 1500m, Debbie Schwarz ran an 800m PB in 3.00 minutes.

Only one under-17 man took part.

Rudi Stevens jumped 5.52m in the long jump and 1.70m in the high jump, both high level performances.

Two under-11 athletes took part.

Betty Schwartz sprinted 80m in 14.9 and also ran a much improved 600m (2.26) and jumped 2.26m in the long jump where she was joined by her friend Jennifer Wood who jumped 1.96m. Wood ran the 600m in 2.32.

The under-15 boys also finished second overall, despite requiring the services of shot putter Flynn Willis who ran a fine leg of the relay, joining Alfie Williams, Jo Williams and Louis Dougal for second place.

In his favoured events, Willis won the B string shot (9.35m), threw the discus 14.05m and javelin 26.83m.

Arthur Knight was placed second in the hammer (30.80m) and the discus (27.70m).

Jo Williams won the A string triple jump (9.96m), long jump (4.95m) and high jump 1.40m).

Louis Dougal jumped 4.40m for first in the B string long jump and was third in the 200m A string (26.2). Alfie Williams ran 12.6 seconds in his 100m and won the hurdles A string and shot putt, returning to form with 12.66m.

Thanks go to team managers Adam and Emma Dewdney and officials Paul Bailey, Neil Watson, Stuart Ross , Michael Protheroe and Dawn Protheroe.