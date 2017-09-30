West Norfolk badminton juniors return to training

The West Norfolk Junior Badminton development squad has started the new season at its regular base of KES in Lynn.

The squad welcomes back head coach Robin Cooper, a level 2 coach, who trains various county junior squads.

Cooper is a tutor assessor and coach for national development days on behalf of Badminton England.

He is supported in his role by new level 2 coach Ben Watts.

The groups are split into three sessions, depending on age and ability, and training includes technical skills, fitness work and match practices.

Players are invited by junior club coaches across the borough to attend the squad training.

As players progress, coaches from the squad and clubs recommend them to the Norfolk Junior County Association assessments. The progress made by youngsters can be measured by the fact that, at present, around 15 players from West Norfolk are in the various junior county squads.

Squad manager Roger Cetti and coach Norma Bowen assist the head coach at squad sessions.

Club captain Dan Avey will lead the teams in matches and support the younger players at tournaments and events.

West Norfolk Juniors are hoping to play matches this season against friends and regular opponents the Lincoln Development squad.

This comes on the back of a successful match against them this summer.

The annual West Norfolk Junior Championships, which have competitions for boys and girls from under-8 to under-18s in singles and doubles, take place later in the season.

Next month, West Norfolk juniors will take around 25 players, including some from East of the county, to the annual training weekend at the National Badminton Centre in Milton Keynes.

The players will be put through their paces with 12 hours of training over two days by ex-England players and coaches.

Previous coaches have included Heather Olver, Paul Truman and Julia Mann, with a fun ten-pin bowling session on Saturday night.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.