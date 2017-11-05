West Norfolk badminton star Charlie’s golden moment

Charlie Wakefield, from West Norfolk Junior Badminton, won the gold medal at the under-17 bronze grade Badminton England tournament in Ipswich.

Wakefield, 15, who is personally sponsored by Forza West Midlands, played with fellow Norfolk squad member, Izzy Sellors from Norwich.

Their first game was against top seeds Esher Bahara (Essex) and Lilie Corke (Herts), and proved to be a close match.

But the Norfolk pair caused an upset, as they pulled ahead atthe end to take it by 21-15.

They proceeded to win their next matches easily by 9, 10 and 8 points.

The deciding match was against Matthew Staveley and Sophie Jones from Surrey but they proved too strong for their opponents and raced to a 21-9 win to take the gold medals.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.