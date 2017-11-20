West Norfolk club spirit shows for series of sprints on Great Ouse

The close-knit spirit of members was on show when West Norfolk Rowing Club held a series of sprint races at its home base of Denver.

Twenty-six members, including the affiliated RAF Marham Rowing Club, took to the water on the Great Ouse.

The event provided good race experience and a chance for members to crew with rowers they wouldn’t usually row with.

It also provided members with a day to support each other and enjoy the autumn sunshine.

Nix Marston, West Norfolk Rowing Club captain, said: “It was a fabulous morning, a chance for us all to test our competitive nature and to have a bit of fun at the same time.”

A busy schedule of 500m side-by-side sprint races in matching double scull boats took place at the clubhouse near Denver Sluice.

Competing members were divided into two teams, and mixed crews of men and women, seniors and juniors, battled against each other and the northerly wind to cross the finish line at the clubhouse.

Competitors were cheered home by family, friends and fellow members.

Lewis Gray and Adriana Motriuc (both RAF) were team captains, and ably arranged their teams for competitive races, most resulting in some very close finishes.

The club’s junior members produced some of the best times.

Lola O’Brien Dele and Will Holden crewed together and won their race in a time of 2.21 minutes.

Evelyn Palmer, 13, won her first race in a time of 2.09, rowing with Robert John.

She was again victorious in the final match of the event crewing with Mike Bond.

This time the winning time was 2.12 which was a second ahead of Mark Dawson and Karen Wilson.

Club chairman Simon Prior thanked all those who volunteered to marshal on shore and on the water and all those who brought a fine selection of food that was justly shared and enjoyed after the racing.