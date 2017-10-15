West Norfolk Colts pick up plate prize

West Norfolk Colts enjoyed an excellent day at the Stowmarket Eastern Counties Colts’ Festival by winning the plate.

The festival gave the developing team the opportunity to play new squads from Suffolk and Essex counties.

West Norfolk stepped up from last week against strong physical opposition. They defeated Mavericks 7-0 in the plate final with a try from George Lemon which was converted by Jack Trundley.

To reach the final, West finished second in their group.

They began the day with a 12-0 success over Westcliff with Dawson Hunter and Lemon scoring tries and Trundley adding a conversion.

West changed their squad against Eastern Counties champions Woodbridge and lost 7-0, but they soon bounced back against Hadleigh with a 12-0 result.

Trundley scored and converted West Norfolk’s first try before Olly Spurrier fed the ball through to Tom Collie to complete the scoring.

Needing to beat Colchester to reach the plate final, West turned on the style in their final group game.

Trundley ran in two tries which he converted, Tom Hitchcock scored an opportunistic try from a penalty and Trundley added the extras.