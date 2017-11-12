West Norfolk Colts produce fine display

West Norfolk 58

Ipswich YM 17

West Norfolk Colts produced an excellent display of rugby to brush aside Ipswich YM in their latest encounter.

With Ipswich YM having reached the final of the recent Eastern Region Colts festival, West Norfolk knew this would be a very competitive game.

Compounded by 14 of West Norfolk’s squad having played for Norfolk in their win over Cambridgeshire on Wednesday night, and school games, fatigue and injuries had taken their toll.

Some great rugby saw West into their stride immediately.

Strong running and some precision passing saw West bag three early tries through the trio of Smith, Hunter and Hitchcock, with a conversion from Brown.

As West’s fatigue came to the fore, concentration and their normal defensive pressure eased off, allowing Ipswich a spell of possession.

Although West made them work hard they did eventually score.

However, when West Norfolk did retain possession they always looked threatening.

Just before half-time Spurrier, Brown and Wicks all added to the West try count, with Brown converting one and Trundley the other.

After the break, Ipswich finally started to show what a strong outfit they were.

Mobile fast forwards and some slick handling from the backs saw them score three unanswered tries and for the first time West Norfolk were actually under pressure.

The Lankfer brothers and the Warrington twins steadied the ship with some strong running and calm heads.

Tries from each set of brothers, followed by a dazzling run from Clarke which set up Hitchcock to score his second, relieved the pressure, with Trundley adding three conversions.

Brown dazzled at fly-half but the man-of-the-match for some hard-hitting defence and ability to create opportunities was Henry Hoyles.