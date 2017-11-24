West Norfolk face tough league test at Stowmarket

West Norfolk Rugby Club face their toughest test of the season tomorrow when they travel to high-flying Stowmarket in London 3 Eastern Counties.

Second-placed Stowmarket are undefeated so far this campaign, having rattled up 383 points in nine games and having conceded only 99.

West Norfolk captain Paul Bridges said: “Stowmarket away will be no easy task, but we must take the positives from our home defeat against Thetford and try to apply them to our performance at the weekend.”

Bridges was disappointed with his side’s showing during Saturday’s 22-41 RFU Senior Vase defeat at Gatehouse Lane.

The hosts were right on Thetford’s tails going into the interval, but some sloppy tacking after the break saw the visitors gradually gain the upper hand.

Bridges said: “This was one of our most frustrating performances of the season in my eyes as we were more than capable of winning, especially with our strength in the pack and speed out wide.

“However we made a number of errors, especially tackling, which Thetford capitalised on to put us on the back foot.

“Our lineout and scrum were 100 per cent better than in the last couple of weeks and we were able to use this to good effect.”

Some good defensive work from Adam Fox and Henry Rust couldn’t prevent Thetford from scoring first before Edney Costa burst through to register West’s first try.

Thetford added a couple more scores to their tally but directed by fly-half Sam Moses, West began to use their pace out wide through Rory Jones and Jamie-Lee Flores.

This pressure saw Ash Colvin and Flores go over to haul West back into the tie.

West’s tackling let them down early in the second period as Thetford ran in a further two tries.

Moses, who injured himself in the process, took matters into his own hands with some skillful footwork before releasing centre Whiteley to score under the posts.

Winger Flores and full-back Jones followed Moses off the pitch with injury and Thetford took full advantage by increasing their lead to 19 points.

Man-of-the-match: prop Luke Covell for some strong carries and huge defensive work around the break down.