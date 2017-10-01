West Norfolk girls undefeated on competitive debut

An under-15 girls rugby team has displayed great promise for the future after going undefeated on their competitive debut on the pitch.

West Norfolk travelled to North Walsham for their inaugural matches as a side and recorded victories over established opposition in Diss, Crusaders and Lakenham Hewett.

Crusaders were only able to field a team of eight with Diss, Lakenham Hewett and West Norfolk, who were captained by Aelfthryth Stewart, able to field sides of nine.

It was agreed between the teams that numbers would be matched and West’s first opposition was Crusaders.

Aelfthryth Stewart was the dominant force in the ruck, stealing countless balls from West Norfolk’s three opponents, while her sister Edith, playing at scrum-half, fed the ball out to both the forwards and the backs.

Her hard work was rewarded with the first and second tries of West’s tournament against Crusaders and a further try against Diss.

Kick-offs were secure with the strong and reliable boot of Alexandra Daniels, who, at loosehead prop, held her side of the scrum, while tighthead prop Bethany Robinson demonstrated calmness and support in the position.

Kaitlyn Keating had an outstanding game in the backs, exploiting any gaps on the wing.

Her extensive speed saw her register a try against Crusaders and two against Diss.

Tilly Greaves made a number of good runs and supported her team mates throughout and Perpetual Nintah-Baah, who had only been to a couple of training sessions, tackled with enthusiasm and was solid in defence.

Nintah-Baah was rewarded with her own try against Diss.

After some hasty tuition in kicking conversions, Lucy Parish didn’t disappoint, growing in confidence over the three games.

She kicked her first conversion against Crusaders, before completing her scoring tally with a try against Diss and a further conversion in the final game.

Hooker Raven Wales and Alexandra Daniels were outstanding and were both on the scoresheet against Lakenham Hewett.

Vice-captain Sarah Hodge, the women’s forwards’ pack leader, demonstrated her clear leadership and coaching prowess throughout the day, receiving valuable support from ladies captain Kathryn Sharp and Georgie Lingham.

The teamwork, discipline and respect of the girls shone through in their friendships during the day.

West Norfolk under-15s are made up of girls from school Years 9 and 10, while the club’s under-13 side are made up from Years 7 and 8.

New members are always welcome and no experience is necessary.

Anyone interested should turn up to training on Wednesday evenings, from 6.30pm, at Gatehouse Lane in North Wootton.