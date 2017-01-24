West Norfolk junior badminton brothers from Feltwell star in county U17 bronze event

West Norfolk junior badminton players Charlie and Harry Wakefield took part in the Hertfordshire under 17 bronze event in Welwyn Garden City.

Charlie (14), from Feltwell, managed to win both games in his box 21-7, 21-9 and proceeded to the quarter finals. He just managed to win an extremely close quarter final match against Thomas Carver from Buckinghamshire 21-20 to reach the semis.

In the semi-final, Charlie led the number two seed, Tommy Corteen from Hertfordshire at the midway stage and was 16-14 up, but although he fought for every point, unforced errors crept in and unfortunately he lost 21-17. So Charlie took the Bronze medal.

Not to be completely out done by his older brother 11 year-old Harry, testing himself against much older boys, won all the games in his group to set up a group decider with the number 3 seed Joseph Waugh from Hertfordshire. On court this looked a bit like a David vs Goliath encounter, but unaffected by the size difference Harry went about his game as normal and managed to reach match point 20-17, unfortunately he couldn’t quite cause an upset against his much older opponent and began making errors, losing the game 21-20.

l West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.