West Norfolk junior Harry from Feltwell wins national bronze brace

West Norfolk junior badminton player Harry Wakefield won two bronze medals at the national Gold Star tournament in Hatfield, which is only for the top 16 players in the country.

Wakefield had an excellent result in the singles competition.

He was placed in a group with the number three boy in England.

After winning his first two matches, he defeated the number 3 seed in three close games, 21-17, 10-21, 21-17 to win the group and go through to the semi-finals the following day.

There the Feltwell ace faced the England number one Oliver Butler from Buckinghamshire.

Despite losing 14-21, 3-21, Wakefield played a very good match and pushed the English number 1 in the first end, and was very happy to bring home a bronze medal.

In the mixed doubles, Harry played with Chloe Dennis from Suffolk.

Despite a hard draw, they won their first-round match comfortably, but had a real tussle in the quarter-finals, winning an extremely close match 16-21, 23-21, 24-22 to reach the semi-finals.

Unfortunately, there they met the top seeds and English number one pair Butler and Leonna Lee from Bucks, losing 10-21, 17-21, but again were very pleased to win the bronze medals.

l West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.