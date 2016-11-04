West Norfolk juniors from Dersingham and Feltwell take national badminton medals

Top West Norfolk Junior Badminton players, Harry Wakefield and Jessi Bateman, both won multiple medals at national tournaments last weekend.

Jessi, 14 from Dersingham, entered the under 17 silver level tournament in Ipswich, winning a gold and two silver medals.

Her first silver came in the girl’s singles, having won all games in the group stage, she got a bye into the final, where she played Sophie Mercure from Hampshire.

It was a high level match, but Jessi just missed out on the title, losing 10-15, 8-15.

In the doubles Jessi played with her regular Norwich partner, Caitlin Parfitt, and the girls easily won all games in their group to face Mercure and her partner in the final.

But this time the Norfolk girls triumphed, winning the gold medals 17-15, 15-13.

Charlie Wakefield, from Feltwell, also entered the Suffolk event, and was unlucky not to progress through the singles groups, winning two out of three matches.

Then he and Caitlin also missed out on the bronze medal play-off match by one game. However, Jessi grabbed another medal, in the mixed doubles, with her Norwich partner Bradley Smith, just losing the final 9-15 in the third end to take silver.

Harry travelled to Cheltenham to enter a top level U13 Gold tournament.

Despite feeling unwell all morning, Harry battled through his group, winning all matches, but unfortunately met his doubles partner, the Irish champion Matthew Cheung in the semi-final, losing 11-21, 9-21 to take home bronze.

In the doubles, the boys comfortably won all their group matches in straight sets, then beat the England number two pair in the semi.

Unfortunately Harry’s sickness got worse and the boys were forced to withdraw from the final, where they were firm favourites, so had to settle for silver.

l WNJB is sponsored by Roythorne’s garage of North Wootton.