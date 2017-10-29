West Norfolk juniors take part in coaching weekend

West Norfolk Junior Badminton players received guidance and support from a number of the country’s top coaches at the club’s tenth annual coaching weekend.

Held at the National Badminton Centre in Milton Keynes and organised by squad manager Roger Cetti, Lynn youngsters were joined by several members from the Norwich and Dereham set-ups.

Twenty-six players aged between 11 and 18 were privileged to be coached by Liz Cann, Gary Fox and Lydia Powell.

Cann, who comes from Jersey, is a five-time English national singles champion.

She also won six international tournaments and played in the World and European championships.

Her biggest achievements were an individual and a team bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India.

Fox was runner-up in mixed in the English Nationals and Lydia Powell was Under-19 national champion.

All have recently retired from the England squad and are now full-time coaches within the sport.

The national coaches put the young players through their paces.

Youngsters were taught high-quality techniques in clears, smashes, serves, net play and footwork, as well as rotation and attack/defence drills.

They used their new skills in a fun competition during the final session of the weekend, with teams captained by Bateman and Avey respectively.

The competition consisted of singles, doubles and triples matches, which finished in an exciting 27-all draw, with Bateman’s team winning the five-point decider.

The group was accompanied by Roger Cetti, West Norfolk coaches Robin Cooper, Ben Watts, Jeremy Wakefield, Norma Bowen, Helaine Wyett and Serena Verney, club captain Dan Avey and ex-West player and coach, Adam Stubbing, who now lives in Milton Keynes.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.