West Norfolk martial arts school closes in on 500th black belt

A Lynn martial arts school is closing in on securing its 500th black belt following recent gradings at Bristol.

The Mark Farnham School of Tae kwon-do now has 499 black belt passes to its name after Martin Thorpe and Oliver Wright achieved the accolade in the west country.

Wright became a 1st Dan (first degree) while Thorpe was honoured with a 3rd Dan (third degree).

Each year, the school, which has two 6th Dan grades – the first Master Grade – has two black belt gradings a year where students travel to Bristol.

A Dan grade takes a minimum of that number of years to achieve (i.e. a 3rd Dan will take a minimum of three years training after you have achieved 2nd Dan) and students perform in front of a Black Belt panel which consists of an 8th Dan Master and a 9th Dan Grand Master.

Congratulations go to all of those students taking part in the latest Black Belt grading.

Anyone interested in learning martial arts and tae kwon-do in a friendly fun atmosphere should contact Mark Farnham on 07771644460 or 01553 841880.

Alternatively, visit the school’s website at: www.mftkd.co.uk