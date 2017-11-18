West Norfolk quad crews maintain excellent speed

West Norfolk Rowing Club’s coxed quad crews both displayed good speed at the small boats head event hosted by the Isle of Ely Rowing Club.

Bright sunshine and clear skies greeted all competitors with a number of individuals from the club also taking to the water in various categories.

In the first 3km race, a West Norfolk Rowing Club’s coxed ladies’ quad crew competed, with Vicky Alexander, Liz Palmer, Carol Rose and Miranda Lam, coxed by Lewis Gray.

A strong cross wind caused some problems for the boats as they lined up downstream for the start, to the extent that the ladies quad had to pull a junior double away from the bank where it had been pinned by the wind.

During the race, the ladies’ quad maintained a good rate to hold off a younger ladies crew towards the end of the course.

They raised their rate to an impressive 31 strokes per min and finished with a time of 17.47 minutes.

Taking part in his first race at the same distance was youngster Will Holden, who rowed a single in the J14 junior category.

He performed extremely well in the difficult conditions with a finishing time of 18.39 minutes.

In the later 5km race, the men’s West Norfolk quad crew of Steve Venables, Stuart Porter, Doug McNeil and Alistair Mackie was coxed by Hamish Collin.

They met the same brisk wind on the downstream row to the start.

At the prompt to begin the race the speed was built up with a rate of 25 strokes per minute which then settled down to 22-23 for the rest of the race.

The boat was tucked into the protected side of the stream to assist the rowers who were asked at intervals for a series of strong strokes.

West Norfolk’s crew responded willingly, then the hard rowing was maintained for the final 1km of the race to give a finishing time of 27.11 minutes.

Mike Bond completed the 5km course in a single scull in a personal best time of 24.30 minutes and managed to secure victory in the highly competitive Masters D category in just his third outing this year.

A double rowed by West Norfolk’s Theo Bailey and Robert Ward set a good time of 25.40 minutes.

Thanks go to Isle of Ely Rowing Club for organising a most enjoyable event.