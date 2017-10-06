West Norfolk Rugby Club seek home conforts

West Norfolk Rugby Club return to action tomorrow when they host Lowestoft and Yarmouth at Gatehouse Lane.

The club go into the game looking for their first league points of the season after suffering four defeats on the bounce in London 3 Eastern Counties, as reported in Tuesday’s Lynn News.

Wisbech v West Norfolk Rugby

Last weekend, a depleted West Norfolk outfit found themselves on the wrong end of a 51-24 thrashing by A47 rivals Wisbech.

Our photographer Adam Fairbrother caught the best of the second half action at Harecroft Road.