West Norfolk’s Aaron finishes season with a flourish

West Norfolk driver Aaron Reeve overcame a difficult start to his campaign to finish the Mini challenge series with a flourish.

After a number of did-not-finishes alongside his name, along with a small crash and a fireball, at the beginning of the season any possibility Reeve had of winning the championship went out the window.

But once all of his early problems had been ironed out, Reeve managed a fantastic total of 11 podiums, four race wins and five pole positions.

He also recorded multiple fastest laps in the final round at Snetterton a fortnight ago where he won all three races, albeit the first received a five-second penalty after a collision with a former team-mate which eventually resulted in him being demoted to second.

Reeve’s successes at both Snetterton and Donington were achieved with leads of more than four seconds.

Aaron Reeve Motorsport’s Cooper AM driver Andy Godfrey also claimed multiple wins and podiums in his first season in the series.

A delighted Reeve said: “Many thanks to everyone’s help and support over the 2017 season. We can’t wait to win the championship in 2018 in both Cooper and Open Class Championships.”