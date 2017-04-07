West Norfolk’s Ben sets fast pace

West Norfolk Athletic Club’s Ben Collison travelled down to Victoria Park in London’s Hackney on Saturday to compete in the 50th running of the Victoria Park Harriers and Tower Hamlets AC five-mile road race.

First held in 1966, the race has been won by three British Olympians – Tony Simmons in 1970, while Eamonn Martin and Rob Denmark both won the race three times in the 80s and 90s.

In 2005 and 2006 Kenyan athletes won both the men’s and women’s race, while in 2008 the Ethiopians got in on the act by winning both the men’s and women’s races.

Collison started off at a good pace. At the first mile mark he thought he had gone out too fast, but by the second mile he decided to ignore the mile markers as it was a seven-minute mile by his watch.

At halfway, he had clocked 15.05, inside the top 30.

Now pushing on, Collison overtook five athletes, running the second lap in a time of 14.41, to finish in 29.48 just as the only rain shower of the day arrived.

Collison is now looking for a good run at the Lynn GEAR at the end of the month.