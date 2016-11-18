West Norfolk’s Feltwell star Harry, 11, takes county badminton title treble

West Norfolk Junior Badminton players again excelled at the recent Norfolk Under 14 County Championships, with 11-year-old Harry Wakefield the big winner after taking three titles.

In the boys’ singles first round Harry and Luc Widdowson, from North Wootton, both comfortably won their respective groups.

Cole Fowler from Downham won two matches to finish second in his group.

Jacob Chalke and David Flannigan each won a match, while Alfie Bargewell and Austin Lawrence were very unlucky not to win a game, missing out by just 19-21 and 20-21 respectively. Although Alfie then went on to win the boys’ plate event, by 21-14 in the final.

In the main draw round two, Harry and Luc again topped their groups to reach the semi-finals. David and Cole both won one game in their groups, with David losing another by just 20-21.

Harry and Luc proceeded to win their respective semis against Norwich players, to meet in an all-West final.

This was a close contest, with many long rallies, but Harry just had the edge in both games, winning 15-11, 15-12 to take his first title.

In the boy’s doubles, Harry and Luc comfortably won their group, dropping less than 20 points in four matches. Lawrence and Chalke were again unlucky not to win a match, losing one by just 20-21, and Flannigan with Fowler also just lost two matches 18-21 and 19-21, good results against regular county squad players.

In the final, Harry and Luc won the first game easily 15-4. Although the second was much closer, they still took the title by 16-14.

The mixed doubles was the closest event of the day. Harry partnered Norwich’s Eden Harrison, while Luc paired up with Jasmine Hudson, also from Norwich, both winning their groups to meet in the final.

Flannigan (who recently made his county debut in matches against Yorkshire and Leics) and his partner won the fifth/sixth position play off.

The final was the most exciting match of the day, but Harry and Eden prevailed, winning 15-7, 14-15, 15-12.

l West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s garage of North Wootton.