West Norfolk’s Harry, 12, bags a county double

West Norfolk Junior Badminton player Harry Wakefield, 12, was the big winner at the Norfolk under-16 county championships.

Feltwell-based Wakefield, who is personally sponsored by Top Spin Tennis, scooped two titles after an excellent display.

He won the boys doubles with his Norwich partner, Louis Davis.

The pair did not lose a game in the group and their closest match was against North Wootton’s Luc Widdowson and partner Vikash Kumar, who finished third.

In the boys singles, both Wakefield and Widdowson easily won their respective groups to reach the semi-finals, where they unfortunately played against each other.

Wakefield proved too strong for his rival, winning by 21-14, 21-14.

He then played his doubles partner, Louis Davis in the final and, despite a two-year age gap, Wakefield pushed the top seed the whole way through, to lose a very close first game 20-22, and the second game by 15-21 to finish runner-up.

Wakefield won his second title of the day in the mixed doubles.

Partnering Norwich’s Izzy Sellors, the pair won all their matches, causing an upset on the way by defeating the top seeds in the deciding match.

Three West Norfolk girls entered the singles. Taylor Smith, Tilly Richies and Millie Bowyer all played well against strong county opposition and Smith even won one match by a narrow 21-20 margin.

Widdowson narrowly missed out on the runners-up berth, finishing third with partner Jasmine Hudson.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.