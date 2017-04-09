West Norfolk’s Harry tops off season with bronze

West Norfolk Junior Badminton player Harry Wakefield topped off his successful season by winning a bronze medal at the under-13 English National Championships.

Wakefield, 11, played with his regular partner, Chloe Dennis from Suffolk, and the pair won bronze in the mixed doubles event after reaching the semi-finals.

In the second round, the pairing caused an upset, by defeating the England number two seeds, Michael Pang and his partner Abigail Hong, 21-16, 9-21, 21-16.

In the quarter-finals they played Crook and Reilly from Warwickshire and after an easy first game, where they triumphed 21-6, they had to battle very hard to win the second 24-22.

Unfortunately, they then faced the number one seeds, Oliver Butler and Leonna Lee from Bucks.

The Norfolk/Suffolk pair were not outplayed, pushing the eventual winners to 14-21, 15-21.

Wakefield, who has enjoyed a fantastic campaign on the court, had an unfortunate draw in the boys singles, meeting England number one Oliver Butler in the quarter-finals.

Despite his tough draw, he did push the top seed in the first game, where it was 15-all at one point.

He then lost the second game 21-14, but knew that he had given the top seed a major scare.

The boys doubles was played in seven initial groups, but Wakefield and his partner David Lang, from Kent, were unlucky to be drawn in the same group as Butler.

So despite winning their first two matches, they lost 13 and 15 to the top seeds.

Wakefield is currently ranked number six in England in under-13 singles.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.