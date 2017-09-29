West Norfolk’s Jake suffers serious leg injury in defeat

LONDON 3

EASTERN COUNTIES

West Norfolk 13

Woodbridge Warriors 22

West Norfolk full-back Jake Richardson suffered a broken leg in Saturday’s 13-22 home defeat by Woodbridge Warriors, the club have confirmed.

Richardson suffered a serious leg injury five minutes into the London 3 Eastern Counties match which was stopped for around 45 minutes.

The youngster suffered a triple break to his fibia and ankle bones, along with tendon damage which required surgery.

After the game, West Norfolk captain Paul Bridges said: “Firstly we all send our thoughts to Jake Richardson and wish him well in his recovery after his serious injury.

“We felt today was certainly a winnable game, which was a shame as we started very well but could not find the same momentum after the injury.

“In the second half we recognised our strengths up front in the forwards but just couldn’t quite turn it into enough points.

“Despite, this there are many positives we can take into Saturday’s derby against Wisbech which will be a tough fixture but one on which I am confident we can put in a good performance.”

West welcomed Woodbridge to Gatehouse Lane with a few changes to their backline.

A new centre partnership of Mark Tilbrook and Will Knox was led by fly-half Sam Moses and prior to kick-off there was a minute’s applause for Josh Gilbert, who sadly passed away whilst playing for Thurston Rugby Club the previous weekend.

Straight from the kick-off West put pressure on Woodbridge in their own 22 with some big tackles from Henry Rust and new lock Adam Fox.

Following a lengthy delay while Richardson received treatment, West scored three points from a penalty to restart.

Visiting Woodbridge responded with a try out wide before the hosts attempted to regroup with Bridges and prop Luke Covell making some powerful runs.

A scrum close to the Woodbridge five-metre line saw centre Olly Denton score his first try for the first team.

Woodbridge added a further try before the interval and, after the restart, some ill-discipline and poor decisions around the breakdown cost West leading to another Woodbridge try and a penalty.

The hosts then began to rebuild some momentum thanks to lock Ian McMullen stealing possession in the lineout.

This enabled West to build possession towards the end of the game and Edney Costa went over in the corner to score.