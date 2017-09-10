West Norfolk’s Lily, 15, takes part in national school games

Lily Edwards was part of the Midlands team that represented England at the Sainsbury’s National school games in Loughborough.

The West Norfolk Athletics Club member was part of the opening ceremony on Thursday, followed by a day of competition on the Friday.

This is the highest level of competition Edwards has competed at to date and, undeterred, she took it in her stride.

Edwards competed as an F20 athlete against a strong field of para athletes, including the current UK champion.

Although only 15, Edwards took part in an event which included under-20 athletes.

She jumped slightly below par of this season’s performance and she finished just out of the medals in a highly commendable fourth place.

Edwards returned home with her now treasured England hoody and is determined to make the English team next year and improve on her performance.

West Norfolk Athletics Club and her coaches and friends are extremely proud of her achievements this year.

The four-day event is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

