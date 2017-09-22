West Norfolk’s Sayell claims first race win of the season

F1000 racer Rob Sayell stood on all three podium steps at the Rockingham race track over the weekend – and gained his long-awaited first win of the season.

Reigning champion Sayell is now third in the championship going into the final two rounds at Oulton Park.

He finds himself nine points behind last year’s runner up Paul Butcher.

However under a drop score ruling he will need to drop his lowest score (currently 18 points for a fifth place) leaving Butcher effectively 27 points ahead.

Sayell was delighted with his large trophy haul and his first win of the season and said: “I am going to go all out for a top three championship place in the final two rounds and I hope it will be decided on the track.

“I can compete power for power with Dan and Paul thanks to a great engine build by local based Mike Smith Tuning and have a fantastic family pit crew behind me.

“I’d like to thank them and sponsor Wesigns for their continued support.”

Sayell qualified third on the grid for Saturday’s race despite having completed just three laps of the two-mile circuit when sidelined by a rod end failure.

Ultimately it made no difference after he made an excellent start to move into second place on the first corner and on to the flag.

With the first eight cars reversed for Sunday’s first grid, Sayell started in seventh.

Another excellent start saw him up to second on the first lap.

But he was later passed by Paul Butcher, while championship leader Michael Watton took his second win of the weekend.

With race two lap times forming the final grid, Sayell lined up fourth for what proved to be his best race of the weekend.

The trio of Watton, Butcher and other championship rival Dan Clowes all started in front of him.

Sayell stormed into the lead on the first corner.

Watton gave chase and the two swapped the lead back-and-forth three times in an exciting battle over the next few laps.

Shortly after, Watton developed clutch trouble and dropped down to finish sixth.

Clowes gave a brief challenge but had to settle for second.

A safety car in the closing stages left a one lap sprint to the flag and a delighted Sayell punched the air as he crossed the line 1.4 seconds clear with Butcher third.

Having robbed Watton of a hat trick, Sayell also snatched the circuit champion award for top points scorer from him by a solitary point.