West Norfolk’s Sayell finishes campaign in fine style

Former Formula Jedi champion Rob Sayell finished the 2017 F1000 season in style at Oulton Park at the weekend.

The West Norfolk driver sealed two podium places at the Cheshire circuit to claim third place in the championship overall.

After ending his season in memorable style, Sayell announced plans to retire from racing to spend more time with his family.

Sayell said: “I made the move from small oval racing and have loved my eight years on the circuits in such a competitive formula. I’d like to thank my sponsors Wesigns and Mike Smith Tuning and especially my family for all their support.

“My dad Harry, as mechanic, has given me a great handling, reliable race car, my brother Dave has travelled all over the country to give me information from the pit wall and I couldn’t have done it without them.

“I will miss it badly but I want to free up time for other things now.”

After a practice session on Friday, qualifying and both races took place on Saturday putting the pressure on for the championship decider.

Sayell qualified fourth on the grid for race one – lapping the 2.7 mile circuit in 1.38.6 minutes averaging 98 miles-per-hour.

Championship rival Dan Clowes qualified on the front row in second place with Paul Butcher in third.

He successfully made the jump on Butcher early on and settled in to chase Clowes.

Two excursions off circuit saw Butcher drop back down the grid leaving Sayell free to chase Clowes.

Despite closing the gap several times he eventually had to settle for third place - just 0.44 seconds behind Clowes at the line.

This saw the pair tied on points going into the final race of the year and whoever finished ahead would take third place in the championship.

The reverse grid format saw Rob start sixth with Dan Clowes immediately behind.

Sayell made an excellent start to take the lead on the second corner, but Clowes followed him through the field.

The two raced hard for the next nine laps with Sayell managing to stay ahead to take the coveted third place in the championship.

Just for good measure, Sayell also took the Oulton Park Circuit champion award as top points scorer over the day.