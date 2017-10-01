West Norfolk school teams qualify for area finals

Pelicans Hockey Club played host to the West Norfolk Schools under-14 girls’ hockey tournament.

Following round-robin matches, Springwood were crowned overall winners with KES Academy runners-up and Sacred Heart third.

Springwood and KES now progress to the county finals next week at Greshams School, in Holt, where they will meet all of the other area qualifiers.

Some excellent hockey was played throughout the event and organisers congratulate all of the teams who took part and made it such a success.