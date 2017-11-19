West Norfolk schools battle it out at tag rugby festivals

Primary schoolchildren across West Norfolk have been battling it out at two tag rugby festivals across the region.

Five schools competed in the School Sports Partnership small finals, while eight teams locked horns in the large event.

Glebe House, Downham Prep, Sandringham and West Newton, Magdalen and Walpole Cross Keys were all represented at the small schools festival.

The overall winners were Sandringham and West Newton, with Glebe House claiming second spot, Walpole Cross Keys third, Downham Prep fourth and Magdalen fifth.

Thanks go to West Norfolk Rugby Club for kindly hosting the event and to the sports leaders from Springwood for refereeing the matches.

There was a great display of skills and competitive play at the large school finals, which again were hosted by West Norfolk Rugby Club.

Qualifiers were Hillcrest, Dersingham, Terrington St Clements, Shouldham, St Marthas, North Wootton, South Wootton and Reffley.

Winners were South Wootton. Dersingham were runners-up, North Wootton third and Hillcrest fourth.

