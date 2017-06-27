West Norfolk schools secure fourth place at trigolf event

Year 3/4 pupils from Dersingham Primary and Year 1/2 youngsters from Clenchwarton Primary shared fourth place at the Norfolk School Games trigolf finals.
The event was held at Bawburgh Family Golf Centre where the two West Norfolk Schools competed against all the other partnership champions.
Congratulations to both teams, while thanks go to the Sports Leaders from Smithdon High School who helped with the event.
