West Norfolk skipper searching for winning formula

Paul Bridges knows that he has to find a winning formula fast if West Norfolk Rugby Club are to lift themselves off the bottom of the table.

The West Norfolk captain has seen his injury-ravaged charges endure a tough start to their London 3 Eastern Counties campaign and has urged his players to remain focused.

West Norfolk are still searching for their first win of the season after their losing run was extended to four games with a 51-24 defeat at Wisbech on Saturday.

It condemned the team to their fourth straight reverse and Bridges said: “I feel we have now had a bit of a reality check and certainly need to focus on performing for the full 80 minutes.

“We are looking forward to Saturday’s home game against Lowestoft & Yarmouth. The focus is putting in a good performance to get our first win.”

On Saturday’s latest setback, Bridges said: “It’s a bit of a tough one to swallow.

“We felt confident going into the game and despite the early Wisbech tries we felt confident we could wear them down.

“Our backs looked dangerous out wide and we were strong in the scrum but we struggled to retain our own ball in open play which cost us.

“We have had a lot of trouble with people unavailable and injuries which told in the second half as injuries began to accumulate including MJ Wright at the end of the game when he twisted his knee badly.

“We send our best wishes to him and hope it’s not too serious.”

West Norfolk fielded talented newcomers Rory Jones, Matt Clemans and Adam Fox alongside the more seasoned players, such as winger Will Knox in his last game before moving to London.

Despite registering through a penalty try, West Norfolk trailed 19-7 against their old adversaries.

As the first half came to a close another exciting break from the West back line saw centre Matt Clemans slice through the home defence.

He offloaded to Will Knox, who combined with fellow winger Rory Jones to score and leave Wisbech 19-12 ahead at the interval.

Wisbech added a penalty before West went back on the offensive with some powerful bursts from Ash Colvin, Adam Fox and Luke Coville.

A neat backs move saw centre Olly Denton create space for full back Alex Singleton to accelerate through and score, closing the gap to 22-17.

Wisbech replied almost immediately as West switched off to reassert their lead.

Undeterred, West regrouped with a midfield surge from Bridges.

The ball was recycled quickly and fed out wide to man-of-the-match Knox, who sliced past the trailing Wisbech defenders to score.

Singleton added the conversion and, at 29-24, West seemed to be within reach of their first league win of the season.

However, a couple of sloppy mis-passes as the visitors pressed for another score allowed Wisbech to add to their lead.

With the wind taken out of their sails and injuries taking their toll, Wisbech struck twice again to complete the victory, leaving West with a four-try losing bonus point.