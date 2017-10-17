West Norfolk students showoff their skills at tag rugby event

A host of school tag rugby events have been held across West Norfolk.

Walpole Cross Keys were the overall winners of the St Clements cluster event while Dersingham Devils took the honours at the Smithdon cluster.

Both winners progress to the School Sports Partnership Small schools finals.

Runners-up were Terrington St Clement who progress to the large schools finals on November 10.

Well done also to Clenchwarton and West Lynn who played some great rugby throughout.

Many thanks go to West Lynn for hosting the event and to the Sports Leaders from St Clements High School who refereed the matches.

Some great skills were also on display at the Smithdon cluster tournament which were hosted at Dersingham Primary School.

Overall winners were Dersingham Devils with Glebe House finishing second, Dersingham Demons third and Hunstanton Primary fourth.

Thanks to Mr Williamson and Mr Paris for refereeing the matches throughout the afternoon. Joining Dersingham in the finals from the Smithdon Cluster are Glebe House.