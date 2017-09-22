West Norfolk swimmers win Senior Fenland League

West Norfolk won the Senior Fenland League trophy last weekend with an impressive display of swimming.

The club hosted clubs from Wisbech, Diss, Thetford and March in the final round of this annual competition.

West Norfolk dominated from the start, winning three out of the four opening relays.

They quickly amassed points with an array of individual wins across the age groups, putting the team into a commanding position.

Sam Rose, Joe Wells and Leah Wightman each scored three wins on the night.

Luke Bryan, Lucie Peck and Harry Sharpe registered two while individual wins went to Robert Addis, Erica Charters, Daniel Grimmer, Astrid Hubbard, Rachael Johnson, Freddie Laws, Molly Lee, and Bryony Pack.

It was a phenomenal evening’s swimming from West Norfolk against tough opposition.

The mixed 8x25m relay was a fitting climax with yet another first place for West Norfolk.

Thanks to all the visiting teams, officials from all clubs, coaches, and the supporters who backed the swimmerrs.

Final placings: 1 WNSC 207 points, 2 Wisbech 139, 3 Diss 122, 4 Thetford 120, 5 March 111.