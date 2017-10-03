West Norfolk trampolinists make flying start to new season

Fenland Flyers, helped by a number of West Norfolk members, showed off their new competition leotards and brought back some amazing results when 17 of the club’s novice gymnasts travelled to Nottingham.

The under-11 girls and boys started the morning off with a flying start, completing two brilliant routines.

Kate Pattingale and Gracie-Jane Lloyd were placed first and third respectively to help the team to first place overall.

Next up were the under-9 girls, where Georgina Osleton completed two outstanding routines to gain an individual second place with Team A being placed third overall and Team B fourth.

Chloe Tester and Lily Dickman competed for the second time in the Over-11 Girls Novice 1 group. Both were pleased with their performance after being placed seventh and tenth respectively.

Lily Colledge competed in the Over-13 intermediate group competing a somersault for the first time.

Colledge produced two very confident routines to secure an individual third place.

If you would like more information about Fenland Flyers, please contact Adele on 07850 831825 or email: fenlandflyers@hotmail.co.uk