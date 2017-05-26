West Norfolk Women’s 10’s festival success in King’s Lynn includes Peterborough and Blackheath teams

West Norfolk’s Rugby Women’s 10’s festival 2017 was a weekend that had it all; flamingos to streakers; tanning sun to freezing rain; seasoned teams to the next generation of players.

Eleven teams competed in the second year of the festival: the home side West Warriors, Royston Ladies, Medway Ladies, Peterborough Ladies (The Jolly Sailors), Sleaford Slayers, Wymondham Wasps, Coalville Ladies, Kenilworth Ladies, Blackheath Ladies, Harwich Owls and High Wycombe Belles.

Camp sites were set up on Friday night and rugby commenced at 10am on Saturday. Every team supported each other off the pitch whether it was comfort and medical assessment for injuries, or inflatables and cheering for matches in either one of the two pools when not on the pitch.

Even the freezing downpour and strong winds didn’t dampen spirits although the medical tent almost blew away.

West had a fantastic first day, winning every game they played in their pool from a high of 39-0 to a hard fought 12-10 over Blackheath Ladies, putting them straight into the semi-finals on Sunday.

Teams relaxed with yet more singing and a team theme night.

Costumes varied vastly from old ladies to warriors to pirates to flamingos.

Following Saturday when tents were flooded and almost swept away, Sunday saw sunshine.

West was met in the semi-final by Blackheath, who had fought hard on the previous day. They proved too much for a tired West team that were not able to come back after an early try.

West were happy to see the Championship side of Blackheath win the tournament after overcoming a determined Kenilworth, who were defending the title.

Prior to the final, West fielded a five-a-side match between their under-14 players.

A powerful display of rugby immediately earned them an invitation to compete on a future date with the girls from Kenilworth.

The weekend was a huge success, and roll on June 2018 for the third tournament.

Training remains throughout the summer. Women and girls of any experience are welcome on Wednesday nights from 7pm at the clubhouse on Gatehouse Lane, North Wootton, Lynn.

Find them on Facebook (West Norfolk Ladies RFC) for more pictures and information.

