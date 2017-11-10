West Norfolk youngsters continue fine Sportshall form

West Norfolk junior athletes continued their Norfolk Sportshall League success at the weekend.

Twenty-one youngsters took part in the second round at the UEA Sportspark in Norwich.

The under-11 boys’ team of Charlie Tunmore, Thomas O’Neill, George Davies, William Broad, Sam Nash and Alfie Bone were third on the day, missing out on second by a single point.

Best results for the team were a one-two in the speed bounce for Tunmore and O’Neill respectively.

The under-11 girls’ team of Jessica Milnes, Jennifer Wood, Ester Broad and Betty Schwarz were eighth on the day.

The best results of the day were a sixth for Milnes in the speed bounce and Schwarz in the chest push.

West Norfolk’s under-13 girls’ team, consisting of Holly Lawrence, Martha Broad, Annie Bastian, Sennen Tonkin, Charlotte Moore and Lily Teasdale, also performed well to come sixth in a very competitive meeting.

Tonkin was second in the standing long jump, whilst Lawrence recorded the same result in the four-lap and was fourth in the speed bounce and long jump.

In the under-15 girls’ age group, in which athletes compete as individuals, Amber Scott was very consistent to finish third overall.

Elizabeth Wood showed an amazing improvement to finsh seventh and Ruby Schwarz finished a commendable 13th.

Finally, in the under-15 boys’ age group, the epic battle between two West Norfolk athletes continued, each vying for top spot.

This time Joe Williams reversed the result from the previous meeting to beat Alfie Williams to top place.

Alfie won the two-lap, triple jump and shot, Joe winning the long jump and four-lap.

The afternoon culminated in a dramatic four-lap with Alfie slipping off the final board with Joe pressurising him as they slugged it out to the finish line.