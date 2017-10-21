West Norfolk youngsters show promise on debuts

Junior members from West Norfolk Athletics Club were in excellent form at the first round of the Norfolk Sportshall League.

A number of youngsters made their debuts at the UEA Sportspark, in Norwich, producing some fantastic results.

The under-11 boys’ team of Charlie Tunmore, Thomas O’Neill, George Davies, William Broad, Sam Nash and Alfie Bone were second on the day.

The whole team contributed to the overall score.

There were wins in both the 4x1 lap and obstacle relays as well as from Nash on debut in the vertical jump.

O’Neill and Tunmore were second and third in the speed bounce respectively.

The under-11 girls’ team of Jessica Milnes, Jennifer Wood and Ester Broad were ninth on the day.

This was partially due to not having enough athletes to compete in either of the relays.

The best result of the day was a third spot for Milnes in the speed bounce.

The under-13 girls’ team, consisting of Holly Lawrence, Martha Broad, Annie Bastian, Sennen Tonkin and Charlotte Moore, also performed well to finish seventh in a very competitive meeting.

Every athlete produced top-10 finishes to all contribute to the team score, with Lawrence second in the speed bounce and third in the four-lap.

In the under-15 girls’ age group, in which athletes compete as individuals, Amber Scott was very consistent all afternoon.

She finished third overall and Elizabeth Wood was a commendable 13th.

Finally, in the under-15 boys’ age group there was a battle royale between two West Norfolk athletes, Alfie Williams and Joe Williams.

Alfie overcame a determined effort from Joe to win in a West Norfolk one-two.

Alfie won the two-lap, four-lap, triple jump and shot, with Joe tasting success in the long jump.

Elsewhere, older West Norfolk Athlete Martin Koenigsberger completed the Birmingham Marathon in a time of 3 hours 23 minutes 56 seconds.