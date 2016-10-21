West players from King’s Lynn dominate at U16 county badminton tournament

West Norfolk Junior Badminton players dominated at the U16 Norfolk County Restricted championships, winning all five titles.

Jessi Bateman and Charlie Wakefield won two each, and younger brother Harry Wakefield took home one title.

Some 22 players from all over Norfolk took part in the tournament at Framingham Earl Leisure Centre, with Topspin Tennis providing a mobile shop and racket restringing.

The boys’ singles was played in three groups with the Wakefield brothers both winning their respective groups, and North Wootton’s Luc Widdowson was runner-up in his. Alfie Brown from Downham won one game in his group.

There was a very close semi-final between Louis Davis and Harry Wakefield with Davis winning 10-15, 15-12, 15-11. Top seed Charlie Wakefield progressed comfortably to the final where he played Davis, winning 15-6, 15-5.

The girls’ singles was played in four groups. The first semi saw Bateman play Charlotte Pollard with Bateman winning 15-4, 15-5; Norwich’s Caitlin Parfitt won her semi-final to play doubles partner, Bateman, but Jessi’s strength and agility was far superior and she won by 15-5, 15-13.

The boys’ doubles was played in one group with Charlie Wakefield and Widdowson playing Davis and Harry Wakefield in a closely contested deciding match, which saw Harry overcoming his older brother Charlie, with Luc, winning 15-13, 15-13.

The girls’ doubles was dominated by Bateman and Parfitt, with the top seeds not losing a game – no pair even reached double figures against them – to take the title.

The mixed doubles final was played in two groups which saw Charlie Wakefield and Parfitt meet Harry Wakefield and Bateman in the final which was won by Wakefield and Parfitt 15-12, 15-6.

l West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.