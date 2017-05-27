What a Great British tennis weekend at Massingham

Great Massingham Tennis Club hosted its fourth Great British Tennis Weekend, with an Open Day which attracted more than 100 people.

As part of a nationwide event organised by the LTA, it gave everyone, young or old, rookie or experienced player, the chance to play tennis for free. More than 50 children took part in the morning’s coaching sessions, with a new ‘girls only’ session proving very popular.

MLNF Great Massingham teens

The teenage session allowed youngsters to test their speed of serve, with Luca Ramasso serving at an impressive 90 mph. In the afternoon over 20 people joined in the Cardio tennis to funky music which was a great hit.

During the day there was the opportunity to use a ball machine, play mini-tennis and enjoy a burger from the barbie, plus plenty of delicious cakes.

Massingham Tennis and Multisports Club has 212 members ranging in age from four to 83! It won Norfolk LTA ‘Club of the Year 2015’, was an Active Norfolk Community Club of the Year Finalist, and was described by Richard Palmer, president of the Norfolk LTA, as: “A little piece of tennis heaven.”

If you would like further information, please contact Arthur Allen on 01485 520628 or Ali Ward on 01485 520700.