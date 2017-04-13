Whitewash sees TopSpynn odds-on to retain King’s Lynn title

TopSpynn look to have tied the IBA Protect King’s Lynn Table Tennis Premier League title up for the second year running with an emphatic 10-0 win over Pegg Scaffolding.

With Peggs only having two players available it was still down to Karl, Phil and Ross Brown to win the remaining games.

They duly obliged and went home with maximum points.

Second place Ziggys seem to have settled for second place after a 5-5 draw down the A47 to once again a two man Wasps. The Wasps pairing of Steve Mason and Mike Crowson battled hard and both went home with two wins apiece and the doubles.

None of the home players were able to get the better of Alan Nicholls who won both of his games.

Fourth placed Wisbech Wizards travelled to bottom team Ambit Projects. The only player on the night with a maximum was Grant Brightey for the Wizards and he had good support from Peter Munch and Paul Reed (Div 1) who both had a win apiece as well.

For the home team Rob Rix beat both Munch and Reed for his two wins, Jeff Chung and Lewis Baldock also chipped in with a win apiece. Ambits took the doubles for only their second draw of the season.

A two man Heacham ‘A’ side entertained their first team and despite only having the two players they put up a fight, Leigh MacDonald and Phil Dorrington both winning a game each and also the doubles, but unfortunately went down 7-3.

For the Heacham first team Aaron Howell won both his games and David Wooley and Vaughan Parker won a game apiece.

Avengers took on St James and in an entertaining match the home team eventually came out on top 6-4, Don Dixon, Keith Phillips and Richard Musett all going home with a brace of wins each.

For St James Serafim Melo was in form with a nice maximum and also paired up with Owen Turner for the doubles.

Just the four matches took place in Division One.

Wisbech Hawks look as though they will be returning to the Premier League as they now sit 10 points clear at the top after a 9-1 win over their closest rivals Wasps ‘2’.

With Craig and Graham Pack both boasting maximums and with Graham Sheppard only losing to Igors Scekalevs, it has almost made certain of the the title.

The battle for the runners-up spot couldn’t be closer with Runcton Holme beating Blades 6-4; it now sees them tied with Wasps ‘2’.

Melvyn Jupp and Graham Warren both scored a brace of wins and Nick Osborne with a win over Ben Peacock saw them win on the night.

For the visitors Jack Mason was on fire with a nice maximum. Alex Bragg was in support with a fine win over Nick.

Green Fingers entertained Runcton Holme ‘A’ and came away with a very good 9-1 win, Graham Keeley and Stuart Frost both went the night unbeaten and Andy Castleton also chipped in with a couple of wins. For Runcton ‘A’ Danny Vertigan, who played with the illness bug, picked up a consolation win over Andy.

The closest match of the week was between Swaffham Terriers and Spin Doctors, Peter Fysh the only player on the night with a maximum for the home team, Keith Richardson and Peter Nunn also bagged a win apiece to see the match end as a 5-5 draw.

For the visitors Peter MacDonagh had a brace of wins and the father/son duo of John and Gary Wiggs also had a win apiece.