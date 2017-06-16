Widdowson hat-trick keeps Castle Rising on top of Norfolk Cricket League

Norfolk Cricket League Round-Up

Castle Rising continue to lead the way at the top of Division One, as they demolished Great Yarmouth at the Beaconsfield, Matt Taylor taking 5-11 and Josh Widdowson finishing off the innings with a hat-trick.

Rising then knocked off their target of 62 for the loss of one wicket.

Sandringham sit clear in the runners-up spot as Callum Lee’s 5-20 proved too much for Happisburgh. Overstrand slipped up at Felthorpe, while Kirkley & Belton had a huge win over basement side Castle Acre.

Narborough lead the way in 2West, Matthew Coe with 62* leading the run chase against East Harling.

Reepham & Salle kept the pressure on Narborough by narrowly squeezing past Great Ellingham.

Gooderstone’s Adrian Seymour took 5-10 in their win over Beetley, while Drayton thrashed Holt by 10 wickets.

Beeston remain clear in 3West, Saham Toney remain second, and Sandringham 2nds’ Brad Tennant hit 76 in their win.

The leaders remain unchanged in the 4NW division, Castle Rising A winning.

Scores, Division 1

Great Yarmouth 61 all out (33.5 overs; Josh Widdowson 3-2 & hat-trick, Matt Taylor 9-2-11-5) 1pts lost to Castle Rising 62-1 (22.4 ov; Rob Child not out 22, Ollie Denton 12, Robert Wilson not out 19) 26pts by 9 wickets.

Kirkley & Belton 258-3 (45; Marcus English 1-33) 26pts beat Castle Acre 93 all out (29.1; Luke Fryett 12, Sam Molyneux 43, Elliot Whiting 10) 3pts by 165 runs.

Sandringham 94-4 (26.4; Jack Melton-Doy 24, James Banham 12, Patrick Barrett no 36, Ben Melton no 15) 24pts beat Happisburgh 90 all out (31.1; C.Lee 10-4-20-5) 4pts.

Division 2 West

Beetley 107 all out (40; A Seymour 10-6-10-5) 7pts lost to Gooderstone 142 all out (42.3; Keith Morgan 37, Glenn Fossey 10, Stuart Merritt 15, Adrian Seymour 12, Kevin Bandy 32; Michael Calvert 4-30) 24pts by 35 runs.

Narborough 163-2 (40.3; Jack Crisp 53, Matthew Coe no 62, Jonathan Coe 22, Stephen King no 9) 23pts beat East Harling 160-7 (45; Daniel King 2-33, Mark Hammond 2-20) 5pts by 8 wickets.

Division 3 West

Heacham 157 all out (44.4; Adam Darlow 41, Anthony Sadler 15, Peter Drinkwater 13, Kevin Dix 51; Danny Suckling 2-48, Lewis Jeavons 3-28, Tim Clarey 3-9) 4pts lost to Snettisham 2nds 160-3 (33.3; Stephen Abbott 26, William Rhodes 16, Connor Grief no 37, Jeavons 58, Suckling no 11; Tom Wallace 2-24) 25pts by 7 wickets.

Saham Toney 2nds 251-4 (45; Ryan English 2-66) 26pts beat Bircham 2nds 77 all out (21.2; Adam Sewell 20, Craig Hughes 16, Paul King no 20) 3pts.

Thornham 183 all out (34.4; Eoghan Forde no72, Will Symington 25, Christopher Williamson 38; Callum Gurbutt 10-4-18-3, Damon Hudson 3-38, Jack Chilvers 2-61) 9pts lost to Sandringham 2nds 203 all out (38.1; Sid Dobing 29, Bradley Tennant 76, Chilvers 42; Peter O’Connor 4-43, Adnaan Tyabji 2-56) 26pts by 20 runs.

Division 4 North West

Boughton 38 all out (18.4; Benji Linsell 7-3-10-3, Jack Southgate 9.4-2-15-6) 5pts lost to Dersingham 2nds 67 all out (27.1; Southgate 12, Shaun Felgate 12, Jack Hazel 12, Andrew Cooper 11; Steve Saberton 3-17, Ben Wilkinson 3-21, Darren Gibson 2-15) 22pts by 29 runs.

Castle Rising 2nd XI 184 all out (44; Brendan McGuinness 14, Calum Crome-Russell 10, Taz Verma 24, Chris Upton 46, Jeremy Wilson 12, Roshan Samarathunga 15, John Mellor 11; Matthew Friend 3-26, Joe Friend 4-53) 25pts beat Narborough 2nd XI 139 all out (32.1; Jordan Twiddy 32, Sam Moore 10, Tony Exley 61; Shinoj Philip 2-52, Steve Hayes 3-38, Crome-Russell 2-19, Upton 2-6) 8pts by 45 runs.

Gooderstone 2nds 127 all out (43.3; Louie Mitchell 10, Matthew Ward 23, David Lane 17, David English no 18; Joseph Porter 2-13, Nathan Thulbourne 3-20, Callum Robinson 2-22) 8pts lost to Denver 2nds 141 all out (39.5; Callum Robinson 12, Dave Robinson 48, Harvey Wardle 39, Alan Thulbourne 16; Thomas Bedingfeld 4-52, Neil Farrow 2-4) 24pts by 14 runs.

Hockwold 2nds 306-3 (45; ‘Raffa’ Mail 65, Malcolm Wright 26, Martin Tuvey 96, Gav Martin no 51) 26pts beat Mundford 2nds 73 all out (18.4; Ollie White 46; Martin Butcher 2-24, Andy Finch 9-1-31-5, Mail 2-14) 2pts by 233 runs.

Richard ‘Raffa’ Mail and Martin Tuvey added 111 for the second Hockwold wicket, while Tuvey and Gavin Martin added 140 for the third wicket.