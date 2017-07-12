Wiggenhall open bowls day

Wiggenhall Bowls Club will be hosting an open day on Sunday (Jul 16) from 2pm.

The club is hosting a drive and a spider competition, and there will be a raffle and refreshments. The green fee to enter the drive will be £2.

All are welcome to come along and meet club members, join in the drive, or just take the opportunity to see what goes on.

Bowls will be available if you would like to have a go, you only need to have flat shoes to protect the green.

For more details, contact club secretary Margaret Blackburn on 01553 617418.