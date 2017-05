Sisters Kate and Meg Willis from Dersingham competed at the Norfolk county athletics championships over the weekend.

Kate (14) won silver in a hotly contested Under-15 girls 800m.

Meg (aged 12) in her first year in the U15 age group won silver in the 300m (this being only her second race at this distance) with a personal best of 44.6 seconds and silver in the high jump with another pb of 1.40m.

l PICTURED RIGHT: Kate (left) and Meg Willis.