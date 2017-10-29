Wind and rain fails to deter West Norfolk anglers

The last week has seen a few anglers on the bank despite the gusting winds and the rain, writes Darren Reed.

Roach have again been the more dominant feeder across all the rivers with Wissey Mouth to Modney Bridge the more favourable stretch on Ten Mile Bank.

Anglers have found roach feeding, while the odd small skimmers, rudd and perch have also featured in catches reported.

Pole anglers have had more success than the tip anglers.

Caster, maggot, pinkie and sweetcorn have been the more rewarding baits and nets more than 20lb have been recorded.

The Cut-Off Channel has seen odd tench to 5lb on the pole.

Roach and rudd have also put in an appearance when offered maggot, caster, and pinkie.

On the Middle Level at Pingles, roach and rudd have been snapped up on the pole, whip and waggler.

Small pike have also shown on lures.

Neeps has seen the odd bream to 8lb, and tench to 4lb on the tip when offered worm or maggot.

The odd pike to 13lb has fallen to the predator anglers.

At Peter’s, the odd bream to 6lb has been caught by tip anglers.

The Relief Channel has seen the odd small pike and jacks reported from lure anglers at Denver.

It has been a quiet week at Springside with only a handful of anglers on the bank.

Carp to 8lb have appeared on the method feeder while perch to 1lb 8oz have fallen to the maggot and worm baits on offer.

Bear Lake has seen roach when offering maggot on the waggler. Carp to 13lb have appeared on the method feeder when offered pellet on the hook. Queen’s Lake has seen bream to 7lb on bream tactics when presented worm, pellet or maggot on the hook.

Skimmers, quality roach and rudd are still feeding strongly on the shorter feeder line or on the waggler or pole line.

Caster, maggot and pinkie have been the best baits.

Carp to 17lb have fallen to carp anglers when offered boilies on Shepherd’s Lake.

Bream to 5lb are also showing to the traditional bream style tactics when presenting maggot on the hook.

Roach, rudd and skimmers have also shown on the whip waggler and pole.

Caster and maggot have been the preferred baits.

Tottenhill has seen carp to 14lb 9oz and bream to 4lb 8oz on the method feeder when presented pellet, corn or small boilies. Quality roach have been snapped up on the pole and waggler when offered caster or maggot.

Match date

The John Russell Memorial match will take place on the Great Ouse, at Littleport, on Sunday, November 5.

To book a place, contact Chris Hunt on 07976 437098 any day before 8.30pm or Jess Rocket on 01553 771939.