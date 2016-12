Lynnsport IBC’s Steve Winters has qualified for the champion of champion event at the Lakeside Hotel, Hayling Island, over the weekend of February 3, 2017.

Winters got to the final after beating Peter Wilkinson from County Arts 21-13, in the national fours.

The block of G. Dowing, M. Moseley, P. Chestney and A. Martel progressed to the next round with a 20-15 win over V. Hudson’s block.